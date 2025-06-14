Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio

By: PANews
2025/06/14 21:39
PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors may have been deterred by Bitcoin's early volatility, today's Bitcoin volatility has decreased over time, which means that the cost of investing in Bitcoin is falling, and institutional investors' acceptance of Bitcoin is also a sign of the maturity of cryptocurrency.

In addition, the number of Bitcoin wallets that have held cryptocurrencies for at least one month and sold them all has dropped significantly, indicating that investors are holding cryptocurrencies for the long term rather than trading them. Of course, Bitcoin still accounts for a small proportion of global net assets at this stage (about $2 trillion out of $500 trillion). If Bitcoin is regarded as a valuable asset by more people, it must become a more core asset in the portfolio. For investors who value Bitcoin, Philippe Laffont recommends not letting Bitcoin occupy too large a proportion of the portfolio to the point of becoming the driving factor of the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

