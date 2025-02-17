From transactions to audits, here are 10 noteworthy Cookie DeFAI hackathon projects

By: PANews
2025/02/17 19:27
CROSS
CROSS$0.23106+0.82%
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+31.57%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.12627-1.80%

Author: 0xJeff , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews (This article has been edited)

The Cookie DeFAI hackathon has concluded, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in financial innovation. More than 80 projects were submitted to the hackathon, covering 6 competitive verticals, and a total of 18 projects were awarded. These projects demonstrated excellence in many aspects:

  • Cross-chain interoperability design
  • New AI applications in DeFi
  • Performance optimization solutions

Unfortunately, projects with tokens were disqualified, even though they had more mature products than just concepts. Hopefully, the next Cookie DeFAI hackathon will allow for a wider range of participants, including those with tokens.

Back to the topic, as can be seen from the list of winners, most of the winning projects are brand new projects. This article will introduce 10 interesting projects that appeared in the hackathon - starting with the disqualified projects and then introducing the winning projects.

AlphaSwarm

AlphaSwarm is a Python-powered DeFAI autonomous trading agent toolkit that can be used to build LLM-powered AiFi agents. AlphaSwarm provides building blocks to quickly and efficiently create complex, autonomous financial agents. With AlphaSwarm, users can:

  • Get data from multiple sources

  • Develop AiFi Agents using modular strategies and complex planning driven by LLM

  • Integration with DEX

  • Interact with users through multiple channels

Edwin

Edwin is a TypeScript-driven infrastructure for AI agents to interact with Defi protocols, supporting the creation of DeFAI agents (LP, lending, cross-chain interaction).

aiymx is the first live LP broker to use Edwin infrastructure.

Homo Memetus

Homo Memetus is a DeFAI ecosystem that tokenizes agent trading strategies and lets them compete with each other (or humans) to identify profitable strategies (through natural selection).

The vision/roadmap for the project is quite interesting, but the project is still in very early stages.

Anti-Rug Agent

Anti-Rug Agent is a comprehensive security tool for Solana that analyzes liquidity, wallets, insiders, bundles, and GitHub through RepoAnalyzer.

Anti-Rug Agent’s AI Safety Score is one of the best tools for conducting due diligence.

BevorAI (formerly CertaiK)

BevorAI (on Virtuals) democratizes smart contract auditing at scale, allowing AI-driven audits to be completed in under 30 seconds.

The team recently launched the latest features of AI Agent Safety Scoring and LARP Analysis.

Honorable Mentions

JailbreakMe (with tokens)

According to the official introduction, JailbreakMe is the first AI security platform launched fairly, where users can get rewards by cracking AI agents. Jailbreak previously won third place in the Solana AI Hackathon.

AgentXYZ

AgentXYZ is a trading terminal with social and on-chain insights. Recently launched AI scoring system to provide buy/sell recommendations.

The following are some of the winning projects (without tokens):

Kudo

Kudo introduces a contract framework that enables complex financial use cases between agents (such as unsecured loans, employment agreements, etc.) through contract NFTs (cNFTs).

Kudo's framework enables self-sovereign AI agents to enter into contracts by minting NFTs that represent their commitments. The integrity of the commitments is ensured by setting up prompt verification and TEE proofs. This unlocks use cases such as allowing AI agents to obtain uncollateralized loans, forming political alliances to achieve common goals, etc.

Egg AI

Egg AI is a copy trading agent with AI research, market analysis and execution capabilities. It combines the SocialFi layer + AI DYOR and execution layer.

Two modes:

  • Tren Egg (Automatic Copy Trading)
  • Chad Egg (customizable controls)

Aevia

Aevia is the first agent that helps users preserve their legacy. When a user passes away, information, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and everything can be programmatically passed to the user's loved ones. The team also has an agent that regularly checks in on users to see if they are okay.

Related reading: AI Agent track rebounds strongly, here are 10 emerging AI Agent projects that have attracted much attention

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+0.11%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13161-0.63%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

The APY of most yield-bearing stablecoins is between 2%-5%.
Share
PANews2025/05/04 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession