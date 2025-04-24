Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24) By: PANews 2025/04/24 10:21

TRUMP $8.563 +0.30% TOKEN $0.01359 -1.16% AI $0.1368 -8.00% MEME $0.002617 +4.47% MEMES $0.00004605 -1.15%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/24 Update:

Sol ai collectively pulled up the market, $zerebro family bucket led the rise, $opaium zerebro dev bought

$TRUMP: Trump to Host “Trump Dinner” for TRUMP Token Holders ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!