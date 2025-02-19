K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

By: PANews
2025/02/19 17:56
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.56+0.37%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194545+0.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,442.68+0.52%
Propy
PRO$0.7059-1.54%
MAY
MAY$0.04291-5.00%

By Brian McGleenon

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Report Overview

  • Bitcoin remains in a state of low volatility, and risk-averse traders are pushing down yields, volumes and futures premiums. However, K33 Research said this situation generally does not last long.

  • Analyst Vetle Lunde pointed out that although the pro-cryptocurrency Trump administration is a positive factor in the long run, current market uncertainty still exists and traders should remain cautious until a clear direction emerges.

Bitcoin's low volatility continues

Bitcoin remains in low volatility, posting a modest 2% weekly loss, according to K33 Research. Risk-averse traders have pushed returns, volatility and trading volumes down to multi-month lows.

Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33, noted that while the pro-cryptocurrency Trump administration is good news for Bitcoin and the industry as a whole in the long run, short-term uncertainty is suppressing market activity.

“Bitcoin metrics are weakening across the board, including volume, yields, options premiums, ETF flows, all returning to levels not seen before the election,” Lunde said in a note Tuesday. “Amid this depressed state, volatility has fallen to multi-month lows.”

Lunde stressed that 37% of the top 100 companies in the U.S. stock market currently have higher monthly volatility than Bitcoin, a level not seen since October 2023. However, he went on to urge that such periods of low volatility generally do not last long and traders should be prepared for sudden changes.

He added: "Overall risk aversion suggests traders are ready for downside volatility, while current modest leverage levels suggest a low potential threat of cascading liquidations."

CME Bitcoin futures hint at imminent market turnaround

Lunde's analysis of CME Bitcoin futures shows that the recent futures premium has fallen below 5%, which is rare. Looking back at the data from 2021 to 2025, low premiums usually occur at the same time as weak market performance. This situation may be affected by the long bear market in 2022.

In futures trading, basis refers to the price difference between futures and spot of the same asset. When futures prices are higher than spot prices, there is a premium, which usually means bullish market sentiment; when futures prices are lower than spot prices (discount), it indicates a bearish trend.

He reiterated that Bitcoin tends to perform best when the basis is strong, and urged the market to remain cautious amid the current uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30366-0.36%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0436-0.84%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.001085-0.43%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
MemeCore
M$2.43997-3.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57+0.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:37
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC