Kaito AI founder: More than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to holders and users 2025/06/14

MORE $0.08925 -5.03% AI $0.137 -5.90% JUNE $0.0857 -1.49% KAITO $1.1032 -3.49%

PANews reported on June 14 that Yu Hu, founder of Kaito AI, tweeted that a total of more than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to coin holders and users. The more value the network helps distribute, the more value the network captures, and the more improvements and innovations there will be.