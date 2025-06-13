Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.0136 -2.85% JUNE $0.0857 -1.49% VVV $2.542 -1.92% OPEN $0.00000002277 -13.25% NOW $0.00588 +1.37%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.