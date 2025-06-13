Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 20:47

Crypto laundering network Huione continues to operate at scale, with its transaction volumes increasing even after FinCEN had designated it a primary money laundering concern.

Despite reports of its shutdown and removal of its website and Telegram channels, the Chinese-language crypto laundering platform Huione continues to operate at scale. According to Chaianalysis data, Huione’s transaction volumes have increased even after the May 1 announcement by FinCEN designating it as a primary money laundering concern under the USA PATRIOT Act.

Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis - 1

This marks FinCEN’s second use of Sections 311 and 9714 against crypto-related illicit finance, after targeting the Bitzlato exchange. Section 311 allows regulators to isolate bad actors quickly without court approval. Although the rule is not yet final, U.S. banks typically cut ties immediately upon announcement to avoid regulatory risk. This likely cut Huione’s access to U.S. dollars from that day, but transaction data shows little to no disruption to its operations.

As reported by Chainalysis, Huione resurfaced under a new domain, Huione.me, retaining its old branding and active social media presence, including Telegram channels where user engagement remains strong. The platform continues to list its linked token XOC and stablecoin USDH for trading.

After Huione’s supposed shutdown, none of the other guarantee services could match its scale or transaction volume. While a few platforms, such as Tudou Danbao, saw temporary spikes in activity, these increases are marginal compared to Huione’s continued operations. This suggests that users have largely stayed within Huione’s laundering network rather than migrating elsewhere.

Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis - 2

According to Chainalysis, Huione’s persistence highlights the limits of fragmented enforcement. Disrupting networks like this demands coordinated, cross-border action and real-time intelligence sharing. Blockchain analytics will be key to closing the gaps traditional methods can’t reach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02888+2.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08892-5.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0208+0.93%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$235.92-0.47%
SphereX
HERE$0.00028+40.00%
SOON
SOON$0.3119+0.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.00913+7.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification