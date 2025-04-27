Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.27) By: PANews 2025/04/27 10:12

FUN $0.009447 +2.68% BONK $0.0000233 +0.95% AI $0.1362 -5.41% LETSBONK $0.03676 +5.57% MEME $0.0027 +6.84% MEMES $0.00004612 -2.30%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/27 Update:

$letsbonk BONK launches Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun

$house Housecoin hedges against real estate strong currency, ansen and other overseas KOL orders

$CFX Chain Fox Blockchain and Smart Contract Automatic Security Detection Platform

$FAT Joe Rogan, Collaboration with Snoop Dogg ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!