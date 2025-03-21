99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

By: PANews
2025/03/21 17:40
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.26%
SphereX
HERE$0.00028+40.70%
Salamanca
DON$0.000628+3.63%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01632-0.54%

Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

99% of airdrops are a waste of time.

Finding true Alpha opportunities is arguably the hardest thing to do.

Here are some popular airdrops that I’m not currently participating in.

Am I wrong? 👇

99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

1. Base

  • Arriving too late
  • “Not issuing coins” sounds a bit weird now
  • Two-year airdrops often disappoint
  • Just use this network without any expectations.

2. Unichain

  • I believe Unichain will have an airdrop, purely based on the precedent of Uniswap's $UNI airdrop.
  • It doesn’t hurt to make a few trades to prevent FOMO
  • Strictly speaking, this chain already has a native token, and there may be a reward program in the future

It's no longer a priority for me.

3. Zero Network

Airdrop mining activities have been stopped.

  • The project does not need to issue tokens at all
  • Rewards are concentrated on the top users of the rankings, and impacting the ranking requires high investment - there is no need to participate
  • The current ecological activities are purely driven by speculation, and the project party has not clearly defined the incentive rules.
  • You can connect to your wallet and earn XP without mining

I use Zerion because of its solid product, not because of the airdrop.

4. INK

The expectation for INK airdrops stems from the hype of Kraken Exchange, but the official has made it clear that there is no plan to issue native tokens for the time being.

Participating in testnet tasks may alleviate FOMO, but don’t hold too high expectations

If no coins are issued, it seems impossible to distribute rewards - it is purely market speculation at present

5. MetaMask

  • MetaMask is already a top crypto wallet, there is no need to rely on airdrops to gain additional traffic
  • The news of $MASK token launching in pre-market is pure market hype
  • If MetaMask launches an airdrop (for example, if the eligibility threshold is unclear, the reward amount is small, or the token fluctuates violently), it may damage its brand.
  • Just proceed with the exchange as normal and don't have any expectations.

If you are looking for huge airdrop returns, then... projects such as Monad, Eclipse, and Farcaster may be worth considering.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
MemeCore
M$2.45223-2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.576+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:37
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06295--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13179-0.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession