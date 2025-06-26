A-share stablecoin concept stocks continue to strengthen By: PANews 2025/06/26 13:11

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Sina Finance, A-share stablecoin concept stocks continued to strengthen. Chu Tianlong pulled up the touch panel in the afternoon. Changliang Technology and Xin'an Century rose by more than 10%. Kechuang Information and Jida Zhengyuan had previously hit the daily limit. Lakala, Uboxun, Feitian Chengxin and others rose by more than 7%.