MEET48 will launch the first Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Contest (WIPA) at 14:00 today, and the voting channel will be open soon

By: PANews
2025/06/13 12:00
MEET48
IDOL$0.03082-2.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1363-5.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.49%
SOON
SOON$0.3118-0.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002273-13.31%

PANews reported on June 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced that it will officially launch the 1st Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Audition (The 1st MEET48 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, referred to as WIPA) at 14:00 today (UTC+8). Overseas fans can vote through the MEET48 app and official website to select the first TOP16 idols.

Voting will end at 12:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, and the final results will be announced at the WIPA Annual Finals Performance and Awards Ceremony (held at the same venue as the annual youth ceremony of global strategic partner SNH48 GROUP) at the Arena in AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

SNH48 GROUP members, real-life idols mainly from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian countries and regions, AI Agent groups, and representative combinations from the field of virtual humans will jointly participate in this coronation ceremony to compete for the glorious opportunities belonging to the TOP16 idols - including exclusive singles, overseas stages and game endorsements.

It is reported that overseas fans can participate in the voting in four ways: directly using $IDOL, using $IDOL or diamonds to purchase scorecards, going to the corresponding live broadcast room of the MEET48 App to send gifts, and obtaining scorecards through other methods.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08932-5.89%
XRP
XRP$3.0183+0.91%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification