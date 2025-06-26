U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026

By: PANews
2025/06/26 08:55
Union
U$0.01027-7.05%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000164-19.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.62%

PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill "CLARITY Act" and the stable currency "GENIUS Act" "before the end of this calendar year", and she will be "very disappointed" if it is not passed before 2026. As the chairperson of the Senate Banking Committee's Digital Assets Subcommittee, she admitted that there are challenges in promoting bipartisan consensus, and some Democrats have called for an investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the Trump family's crypto business first.

Lummis hopes to have the two bills ready by 2026, but this time is later than Bo Hines, executive director of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Digital Assets, said in May. Hines speculated that the CLARITY Act may be ready before the August congressional recess. Trump said in June that he was willing to sign a bill without "additional clauses." Because the Republicans have a weak advantage in the House of Representatives, the two bills may need the support of some Democrats to pass.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.503-6.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08892-5.77%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4424-4.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Bitcoin hater Brad Sherman has accused US President Donald Trump of accepting a $300 million bribe from TikTok, but TikTok denied it has anything to do with it.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.536-3.13%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00197-6.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:59
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,860.29-0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08892-5.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg