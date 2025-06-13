The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address By: PANews 2025/06/13 15:00

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.