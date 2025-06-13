Allianz: Postponed Fed rate cut expectations from October to December By: PANews 2025/06/13 13:54

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, analysts at Allianz Research expect the Fed to remain on hold until the December rate cut, keeping the policy rate in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. The agency has postponed its expectations for the Fed's rate cut from October to December. The reason for the adjustment is that they now believe that US inflation will peak in the early fourth quarter, not the third quarter. Analysts said the Fed is unlikely to ease monetary policy during the peak of inflation. Allianz Research's expectations also mean that the interest rate will remain unchanged at next week's FOMC meeting, which is in line with money market pricing.