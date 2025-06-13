Hit by a Crypto Scam? Ohio Offers 6 Steps to Take Before It Gets Worse

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 13:30
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.36%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3548+0.45%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005989-0.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.49%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%

Ohio’s six-step crypto fraud rescue plan puts victims in control, arming them with powerful tools to freeze wallets, preserve evidence, protect identities, and fight back.

Ohio’s 6-Step Blueprint for Crypto Scam Victims: From Wallet Freeze to Reporting

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office published a detailed consumer advisory on June 11 addressing the rise in cryptocurrency-related fraud and offering a six-step response framework for victims. The guidance reflects growing concern over the vulnerability of digital asset investors as economic instability and public interest in crypto continue to increase. Highlighting the appeal of crypto to bad actors, the office stated:

The first step outlined in the advisory is to stop sending any further cryptocurrency. Scammers often follow up initial contact with fraudulent offers to recover stolen funds, posing as government officials, recovery agents, or attorneys. These second-wave scams are designed to extract even more money from already victimized individuals. The second step calls for compiling a full record of the scam, including any chat transcripts, emails, website URLs, phone numbers, and transaction receipts. Preserving evidence is critical for potential law enforcement investigations and future recovery efforts.

Third, the Attorney General’s Office advises victims to safeguard their financial accounts and personal identity. If sensitive data or payment information was shared, consumers should request a fraud alert or credit freeze from the three major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and Transunion. These actions are free and won’t impact credit scores.

Fourth, victims should promptly report the scam to relevant local, state, and federal authorities, including the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Fifth, the guidance recommends seeking professional help by reviewing homeowner’s insurance for identity theft coverage, consulting a tax expert about potential deductions, or working with a nonprofit credit counselor or financial adviser. Finally, the sixth step encourages individuals to evaluate how the scam happened, noting that common online behaviors—such as interacting in investor groups, responding to giveaways, or subscribing to promotional content—often put consumers at risk. While regulators emphasize the dangers, crypto proponents argue that education and proper security practices can help users benefit from the underlying technology without falling victim to fraud.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08932-5.89%
XRP
XRP$3.0183+0.91%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification