Decentralized AI gets boost as OpenGradient integrates Walrus on Sui

AI research lab OpenGradient leveraged the Walrus data storage protocol to make decentralized AI agents.

Centralization is one of the main concerns with AI systems, which is why multiple firms are turning to blockchain to address it. On Wednesday, June 25, OpenGradient announced its integration with Walrus to bring decentralized AI to the Sui Network (SUI).

OpenGradient will use Walrus’ decentralized storage network to build and run decentralized AI agents. According to the team, the integration enables it to host over 100 AI models across dozens of ecosystems.

Ultimately, the goal of the platform is to make decentralized AI a reality. Matthew Wang, Co-founder and CEO at OpenGradient, explained the advantages of giving users control over their own AI models. Specifically, the models would be private, cheaper to run, and more transparent.

AI models need decentralized data: Walrus Foundation

AI models require access to large amounts of data, which is why decentralized storage has become increasingly attractive. Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive at Walrus Foundation, highlighted why developers of AI solutions need storage platforms like Walrus.

Thanks to open storage protocols, users will be able to see exactly what training data goes into an AI model. According to OpenGradient, users and developers can now tap into Walrus data storage to build and train their own models.