Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities By: PANews 2025/06/25 23:23

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.