A giant whale transferred more than 270,000 SOL to HyperLiquid, setting a record for the largest spot deposit on the platform By: PANews 2025/06/25 22:49

SOL $236.46 -3.02% MORE $0.0889 -5.94% COM $0.017427 -2.41% JUNE $0.0857 +3.62%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale transferred 274,788.6 SOL from Stake.com to HyperLiquid , worth about 39.91 million US dollars, setting a record for the largest single deposit of spot assets in the history of the platform.