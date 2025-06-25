Next Shiba Inu? Neo Pepe Coin rockets to $2m in stage 4 of presale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:48
RealLink
REAL$0.06365-0.90%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001975-5.59%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-9.83%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1188-2.30%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001079-6.74%
NEO
NEO$6.558-3.68%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425+1.67%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Neo Pepe has surged past $2m in its presale, combining memecoin buzz with real utility and DAO-powered governance. Could this be 2025’s Shiba Inu moment?

Table of Contents

  • Why this presale stands out
  • NEOP is creating explosive buzz
  • How to join Neo Pepe Coin’s movement
  • Conclusion

Neo Pepe (NEOP) has burst onto the crypto scene with an impressive $2 million raised in stage 4 of its presale, priced at $0.083 per token. This rapid growth places Neo Pepe squarely among the top Pepe coins.

Unlike traditional memecoins, Neo Pepe offers investors a unique proposition through its fully decentralized governance model. Managed entirely by its community via a DAO, decisions about treasury allocations, exchange listings, and strategic developments are transparently made on-chain through the NEOPGovernor contract.

Neo Pepe’s structure draws comparisons to Shiba Inu (SHIB), highlighting it as a potential successor and arguably one of the leading Pepe coins entering the crypto marketplace.

Why this presale stands out

  • Rapid presale success: Raised over $2 million, currently in Stage 4.
  • Innovative DAO model: Community-driven governance with transparent voting processes.
  • Auto-liquidity feature: Allocates 2.5% of each transaction to liquidity pools, bolstering long-term price stability.
  • Fixed token supply: Limited to 1 billion tokens, ensuring scarcity and value preservation.
  • Strategic token burns: Controlled token burn mechanisms capped at 5%, activated only with community approval.

NEOP is creating explosive buzz

Neo Pepe is swiftly distinguishing itself from other memecoins through its structured presale, meticulous tokenomics, and robust governance infrastructure:

  • Progressive presale stages: Early adopters benefit most from progressively rising token prices, fostering urgency.
  • Hourly token unlocking: Post-launch unlock strategy prevents sudden market dumps, protecting investor interests.
  • Transparent economics: 45% tokens allocated for presale, 25% marketing, 10% liquidity, and clearly defined developer and ecosystem funds.

Check out Crypto Vlog’s fresh analysis of the Neo Pepe Presale, exploring exactly why this coin is sparking serious excitement in the crypto community.

How to join Neo Pepe Coin’s movement

Participating in the Neo Pepe presale is straightforward:

  1. Visit the official Neo Pepe website at NeoPepe.ai.
  2. Purchase tokens using Ethereum (ETH), USDT, or other supported cryptocurrencies.
  3. Monitor token allocation and unlocking schedule live.

Conclusion

Neo Pepe isn’t merely hype, it’s a serious crypto contender backed by real governance, real utility, and real community enthusiasm.

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit the official website and connect via Telegram and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$236.55-2.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.536-3.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814-6.27%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.505-6.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814-6.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4424-4.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,897.33-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814-6.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg