Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops By: PANews 2025/06/25 17:17

H $0.04477 -13.42% JUNE $0.0857 +3.62% OPEN $0.00000002275 -13.46% NOW $0.00595 +0.33%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.