Arizona passes HB2324 to create Bitcoin reserve funded by seized crypto, pending governor’s signature

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 18:22
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

Arizona has passed HB2324, approving a previously rejected proposal to create a Bitcoin reserve funded by seized criminal assets.

Arizona has passed HB2324, a Bitcoin Reserve bill that establishes a state-managed fund for digital assets seized through criminal forfeiture.

The bill updates Arizona’s forfeiture laws to formally include cryptocurrencies and sets rules for law enforcement to securely seize and store them using approved digital wallets. The first $300,000 of seized assets goes to the Attorney General’s office. The rest is split — 50% to the Attorney General, 25% to the state’s general fund, and 25% to the reserve fund.

HB2324 was initially rejected by the House on May 7. However, after a narrow 16–14 Senate vote on June 19, Republican Senator Janae Shamp — who had previously voted against it — filed a motion to reconsider. Following that, the bill returned to the Arizona House of Representatives and passed, clearing the way for it to be sent to Governor Katie Hobbs for signature.

If the Governor signs it, HB2324 will become the second Bitcoin reserve-related bill enacted in Arizona.

The first was HB2749, signed earlier by Governor Hobbs, which created a reserve fund for unclaimed digital assets held by the state. That law allows Arizona to take possession of abandoned cryptocurrencies after three years and manage them through the Department of Revenue, but it does not involve criminal forfeiture or law enforcement seizures.

In contrast, two earlier attempts to establish a Bitcoin reserve — SB1373 and SB1025 — were both vetoed by Governor Hobbs. Those proposals aimed to allow direct state investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a move the Governor rejected due to risk and policy concerns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$236.55-2.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.536-3.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814-6.27%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.505-6.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814-6.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4424-4.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,897.33-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814-6.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg