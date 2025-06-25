US-Listed Chinese Tech Firm Aurora Mobile Announces Crypto Reserve Strategy

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 17:19
Chinese-headquartered tech firm Aurora Mobile has announced that it will invest 20% of its cash and cash equivalents in crypto. The strategic initiative has been approved by its Board of Directors.

In an official release, the US-listed company said that the investments may include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens.

With BTC and ETH still leading for store of value among institutional investors, SOL and SUI are clawing into allocations, thanks to scalability and ecosystem growth.

“This decision reflects the Company’s commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Aurora Mobile Aims to Foster Growth, Partnerships Through Crypto Investments

The crypto investments preserve value and support growth strategy, partnerships, and market expansion, Aurora Mobile wrote on X.

“Allocating a portion to crypto digital assets positions us at the forefront of finance and innovation, unlocking long-term value potential in a rapidly evolving landscape,” it added.

Further, in a separate thread, the firm noted that it has repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, “reflecting our confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

Institutions Double Down on Crypto For Treasury Play

Aurora Mobile, which focuses on providing companies with stable push notification services, view its crypto investment as a strategic step to maintain strong liquidity.

The move comes at a time when most institutional investors believe in the long-term value of blockchain and digital assets, and plan to scale crypto investments over the next two to three years.

According to Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, these investments will enhance “portfolio diversification by gaining exposure to an emerging asset class with low correlation to traditional markets.”

It will also be a pathway for innovation by aligning with the technological advancements that are reshaping global finance, Luo added.

“We view this as a measured step towards modernizing our treasury management practices.”

