Three signs altcoin season is dead and traders are betting on top 3 cryptos

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/25 02:01
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000566-3.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
  • Altcoins are struggling and Bitcoin hovers close to the $105,000 support amidst rising geopolitical tensions. 
  • Derivatives data shows traders betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP even as large-scale liquidations hit exchanges. 
  • Altcoin prices could not keep up with capital inflows from institutional and retail investors even as sentiment improves. 

The altcoin season is a time period during which 75% of the altcoins ranked in the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization outperform Bitcoin in a 90-day timeframe. Traders await the altcoin season every market cycle to take profits on alternative tokens as capital rotates from Bitcoin to other cryptos. 

The ongoing market cycle has been different from the others as institutions back Bitcoin, Ethereum and top cryptocurrencies across various sectors of the industry, rather than rotating capital into altcoins. Meme coins, AI agent tokens and Ethereum Layer 2 chains have rallied in the last six months on different occasions, in a manner similar to the previous altcoin season. 

The current market scenario with rising geopolitical tensions, mass market liquidations and Bitcoin price decline, could delay or potentially end the cyclical arrival of the altcoin season. 

What went wrong with altcoins?

The altcoin season index, an indicator that measures on a scale of 0 to 100 whether it is altcoin season or not, reads 14. The value corresponds with a Bitcoin season where BTC gains are dominant for traders and Bitcoin outperforms altcoins ranked in the top 50. 

When the indicator crosses 75, it is considered an altcoin season. The indicator shows that since mid-May, it has been Bitcoin season and the value is below 25.

Altcoin season

Altcoin season Index | Source: Blockchaincenter

As of June 23, the index hit its lowest level in two years, marking a bottom and quashing hopes of market participants awaiting gains on their alt holdings. 

Instead of rotating capital into altcoins, institutions are deploying capital in top cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP investment funds and directing it to investment vehicles such as ETFs and other products. Digital Asset Fund Flows report shows that Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP investment funds have attracted a large volume of inflows over the last week, month-to-date and year-to-date compared to the rest of the altcoins. 


Digital asset flows

Digital asset fund flows | Source: CoinShares weekly report 

While Ethereum, XRP and other cryptocurrencies on the list still qualify as altcoins, these tokens rank among the top cryptos by market cap and have gained from institutional capital rotation into their investment funds throughout 2025. 

The fallout from the war, Bitcoin price drop and derivatives activity

Bitcoin held steady above the $100,000 milestone for nearly the entire last week, until the US strike on Iran that pushed BTC to the nineties. The largest cryptocurrency recovered from the drop and is holding steady above support at $105,000 on Tuesday. 

Derivatives data from Coinglass shows that liquidations in the crypto market crossed $470 million and traders are betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, the top three cryptocurrencies. Open Interest (OI), a metric that tracks the value of all open derivatives contracts in an asset, observed an increase in BTC, ETH and XRP in the last 24 hours. 

Derivatives activity

Top 5 cryptos derivatives activity | Source: Coinglass

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, that tracks the sentiment among traders, shows that traders are currently “greedy” and the sentiment has improved from neutral last week. “Greedy” corresponds to a value of 65, meaning there is an appetite for crypto among traders. 

The tracker helps identify the demand for crypto and the sentiment among crypto traders during geopolitical crises and key events. 

Fear and greed index

Crypto Fear & Greed Index | Source: Alternative

Bitcoin trades at $105,073 at the time of writing, losing 0.25% on the day. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.533-2.50%
WLFI
WLFI$0.223+4.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847-6.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.000002074-3.49%
Monero
XMR$308.13+2.40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05223-11.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03397-7.00%
Solana
SOL$236.22-1.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.06339-1.03%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy