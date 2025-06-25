Listed company DeFi Dev Corp launches Dogwifhat verification node, plans to share WIF staking rewards with the community

By: PANews
2025/06/25 07:41
DeFi
NODE
Juneo Supernet
dogwifhat sol
PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, DeFi Development Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed company that uses Solana's strategic reserve, announced the launch of the Dogwifhat (WIF) verification node and reached a revenue sharing agreement with the Meme coin community. The two parties will split the staking income, MEV and other validator rewards after deducting operating expenses. Parker White, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer of DeFi Dev Corp, said: "In the short term, we support the Dogwifhat community by operating the Solana validator; in the long term, we plan to further expand our partnership on this basis. We have not yet publicly shared the revenue sharing ratio, but both parties will receive part of the revenue after deducting costs."

