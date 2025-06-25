COIN Act: a new turn in the Democrats battle v Trump’s cryptocurrency business?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:30
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,01857-3,02%
Union
U$0,010161-8,12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,536-2,43%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03738-5,41%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003059-17,14%

Sen. Adam Schiff from the Democratic Party introduced a new bill, the COIN Act, aimed at blocking U.S. Presidents and their families from promoting or launching cryptocurrency ventures. Why did Democrats come up with a new bill, and what is at stake for Donald Trump? 

Table of Contents

  • The new act
  • Burgeoning crypto empire of the Trumps
  • Future of the COIN Act

The new act

The full name of the bill introduced by Adam Schiff is Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure Act. The new act is not explicitly aimed at ruining Trump’s cryptocurrency business. Rather, it bans all the sitting presidents, vice presidents, and their immediate family members (siblings, spouses, and children) from using their privileged position in the crypto space and other financial spaces. On top of cryptocurrencies, the act regulates (bans) endorsements and issuance of securities, commodities, and futures.

The act bars top officials and their families from endorsing crypto projects and other assets and using the likeness of their names or images for the promotion of crypto ventures. The legislation is also blocking the issuance and sponsorship of assets. The COIN Act does not prohibit presidents and their families from purchasing, holding, and sending cryptocurrencies. Crypto assets held by senior officials are subject to disclosures just like other financial assets.

Violators are penalized and are subjected to disgorgement of their illegal profit to the Treasury of the U.S. If the violation led to an aggregate loss of $1,000,000 or more to a citizen or several citizens of the U.S. or if the assets were used for bribery, violators can be subjected to criminal prosecution. Understandably, insider trading and fraud are also banned.

Democrats have tried to push similar regulations before. In the spring of 2025, they tried to add clauses that would ban Trump from the crypto business to the Genius Act, regulating stablecoins. However, Democrats didn’t succeed in amending the bill. Seemingly, that was the reason for creating a new one, fully dedicated to the ties of the top officials with the business.

Burgeoning crypto empire of the Trumps

As Trump and his family are closely tied to several cryptocurrency projects, the COIN Act threatens their well-being. Adam Schiff makes it clear in a video he posted on X.

In the video, Schiff says that from Trump’s recent financial disclosure, we learned that the POTUS has gained substantial amounts of money from selling branded goods with this image or name on them (including the Trump-labeled Bible). 

However, Schiff continues, the most lucrative source of income for Trump and his family is the “cryptocurrency scheme.” One of the elements of this scheme is the Official Trump memecoin (the proceeds from this venture are not subjected to disclosures, as Trump launched the token before the inauguration). 

Another element of the scheme mentioned by Schiff is the stablecoin USD1 launched by World Liberty Finance, a company closely tied to Donald Trump and his sons, Donald and Eric. Through his involvement in World Liberty Finance, Donald Trump alone made $57 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The COIN Act threatens these ventures, as its ban on involvement in the crypto business stretches from 180 days pre-term to two years following the end of the term. It would make proceedings from memecoins Official Trump and Melania illegal, as well as the Trump family’s involvement in World Liberty Finance.

In January 2025, Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company behind Truth Social, announced it would allocate $250 million in cryptocurrencies through a new platform Truth.Fi. Eric Trump is the chief strategic officer of the new mining venture American Bitcoin. In May, the company announced it was going public. 98% of the company belongs to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. 

Future of the COIN Act

Schiff supported the GENIUS Act despite the fact that the restrictions for crypto businesses for senior officials were omitted from the bill. Generally, it shows that Schiff is not going to serve as a hurdle for crypto innovation in the U.S., while he is still concerned about eye-popping Trump’s conflict of interest. 

As of the press time, the COIN Act has the support of nine Senate Democrats. It is too early to judge if the proposal will see success. Previously, Republicans showed no interest in limiting Trump’s involvement in the crypto business, so the COIN Act may be rejected just like the amendments to the GENIUS Act that were denied before. However, time will show if this defining bill will become the rule.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,533-2,50%
WLFI
WLFI$0,223+4,99%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08847-6,92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0,000002074-3,49%
Monero
XMR$308,13+2,40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,05223-11,44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0,03397-7,00%
Solana
SOL$236,22-1,94%
RealLink
REAL$0,06339-1,03%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy