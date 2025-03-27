Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

By: PANews
2025/03/27 18:40
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002102+0.14%

Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Original article: Pedro Solimano , DLNews

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Traditional financial institutions continue to pour into the $238 billion stablecoin market, accelerating the restructuring of the industry's competitive landscape. Fidelity Digital Assets recently joined this track, marking a substantial layout of mainstream asset management institutions in this field. The following are the strategic dynamics and product progress of the current major market players:

Fidelity

According to people familiar with the matter, Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto business unit of Fidelity Investments, has started stablecoin research and development testing. The institution manages $5 trillion in assets, and its entry into the market verifies the recognition of the stablecoin market by traditional asset management giants. This move comes at a time when the U.S. Senate is deliberating on a landmark regulatory bill, and policy breakthroughs may further activate market potential.

PayPal

PayPal launched its stablecoin PYUSD in 2023, taking the lead in integrating stablecoins into its platform. Users can buy, transfer or use PYUSD through the company's app or website, just like using a regular PayPal balance. The stablecoin currently has a market value of $791 million.

Robinhood

Thanks to the rapid growth of crypto asset trading, Robinhood achieved profitability in the fourth quarter, with cryptocurrency sales increasing by 700%. In November 2024, Robinhood partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Kraken and research firm Galaxy Digital to launch a stablecoin called USDG, which runs on the "Global Dollar Network" and provides returns to holders. Its market value has grown rapidly from $29 million at the beginning of the year to $166 million.

Ripple

Ripple launched its stablecoin RLUSD in December last year. Ripple, which has long used XRP for cross-border payments, plans to use this new currency to "provide stability and liquidity to its ecosystem." Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said at the launch of RLUSD that as U.S. regulation becomes clearer, stablecoins like RLUSD are expected to gain wider adoption. The market value of the stablecoin has grown to $176 million, just a fraction of XRP's $140 billion market value.

World Liberty Financial

Trump's cryptocurrency empire has also set its sights on the stablecoin field. On March 25, World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform under his family, released details of its stablecoin USD1. The stablecoin will be backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, U.S. dollar deposits and other cash equivalents, and will initially be issued on the Ethereum and BNB chains.

Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered, a British bank with a deep presence in Asia, is developing a stablecoin pegged to the Hong Kong dollar. In February, the bank announced that it was working with Hong Kong Web3 company Animoca Brands and telecommunications provider HKT to develop the stablecoin. The stablecoin has not yet been officially launched on the market.

The scale may double within this year

Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value of $238 billion. Although Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) still account for 85% of the market share, Bernstein analysts predict that the market size will double this year. In addition, a special report by researchers at the Atlanta Federal Reserve pointed out that such digital tools are playing an increasingly important infrastructure role in the trillion-dollar payment system. With the improvement of the regulatory framework and the establishment of technical standards, the stablecoin market may usher in a new round of explosive growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession