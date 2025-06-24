Turkey Slaps Strict New Crypto Oversight: Mandatory Source Checks, $3K Daily Stablecoin Limit

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 23:01
B
B$0.53423-1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.29%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10023-4.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08846-6.80%
Capverse
CAP$0.15424-0.50%

Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is tightening regulations on crypto asset service providers in a bid to clamp down on illicit financial activities. According to the Ministry, digital asset platforms must now collect and verify more detailed information about user transactions.

This information includes obtaining a written explanation of at least 20 characters describing the purpose of each transfer, along with verifying the origin of funds involved.

Per AA, the government believes this measure will enhance transparency and help identify suspicious activity earlier in the transaction process.

Turkey Impose Withdrawal Restrictions to Disrupt Illicit Flows

In a major shift, the new regulation imposes a delay on crypto asset withdrawals. Any crypto purchased, exchanged, or deposited will be subject to a 48-hour waiting period before it can be withdrawn.

For new users making their first withdrawal, the waiting period will extend to a minimum of 72 hours. Authorities believe these delays will reduce the ability of criminal actors to quickly transfer illicit funds outside the system before they are detected or blocked.

Stablecoins are also under scrutiny in the new regulatory framework. The Ministry will impose a daily transfer cap of $3,000 and a monthly limit of $50,000 for these digital assets.

These restrictions are designed to prevent the rapid movement of large sums of money that may be connected to illegal betting, fraud, or other criminal proceeds.

However, platforms that fully comply with the travel rule, which requires collecting identifiable information about both sender and receiver will be allowed to operate with limits twice as high.

While the regulations are strict, the Ministry emphasized that they do not aim to stifle legitimate activities within the crypto space. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that transactions linked to market making, liquidity provision, and arbitrage will be permitted without restriction.

Notably, the Ministry issued a clear warning to platforms that fail to comply with the new rules. Sanctions may include administrative penalties, financial fines, or even the denial or cancellation of operational licenses.

Turkey Continues to Tighten Crypto Legal Framework

The latest enforcement actions build on Turkey’s broader regulatory overhaul published on March 13, 2025, through amendments to Capital Markets Law No. 6362. These changes placed crypto platforms under the oversight of the Capital Markets Board (CMB).

Two communiqués, III-35/B.1 and III-35/B.2 set out new rules for platform structure, capital requirements, internal audits, and customer protection. Platforms must be joint-stock companies with minimum capital and approved management.

Aside from this, they are also required to conduct proof-of-reserve audits, partner with CMB-approved custodians, and maintain separate accounts for user funds.

Additional rules govern asset listings, conflict of interest policies, risk disclosures, and dispute resolution processes to enhance user safety and platform transparency.

Prior to then, Turkey introduced tighter crypto rules in February 2025 to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and align with global standards. Announced in the last week of 2024, the regulations require crypto service providers to collect user identification for transactions over 15,000 lira (about $425).

Modeled after the EU’s MiCA framework, the rules aim to curb money laundering and terror financing, as Turkey’s presence in global crypto markets continues to grow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.533-2.50%
WLFI
WLFI$0.223+4.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847-6.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.000002074-3.49%
Monero
XMR$308.13+2.40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05223-11.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03397-7.00%
Solana
SOL$236.22-1.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.06339-1.03%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy