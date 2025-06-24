a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:24
Core DAO
CORE$0.4425-3.36%

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track the industry’s growth and development.

Here’s a look at the mid-year numbers, their drivers, and why they matter.

  • Monthly mobile wallet users: up 23%
  • Adjusted stablecoin trading volume: +49%
  • ETP net inflows (Bitcoin and Ethereum): +28%
  • Spot trading volume transferred from decentralized exchanges to centralized exchanges: +51%
  • Total transaction fees (block space required): -43%
  • Number of tokens with monthly net profit exceeding $1 million: 22

1. Monthly mobile wallet users: up 23%

Average in 2025: 34.4 million monthly active mobile wallet users

Average in 2024: 27.9 million monthly active mobile wallet users

Why is this metric important?

Wallet infrastructure has improved significantly, with low transaction fees, new account abstraction protocols (EIP-7702), embedded wallet products (Privy, Turnkey, Dynamic), etc. Now is the best time to build a new generation of mobile wallets.

Related News:

  • This month Stripe acquired Privy, a leading wallet infrastructure provider.

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: a16z crypto (as of May 2025)

2. Adjusted stablecoin trading volume: +49%

Average monthly adjusted stablecoin trading volume in 2025: $702 billion

Average monthly adjusted stablecoin trading volume in 2024: $472 billion

Why is this metric important?

Stablecoins have achieved product-market fit. We can now transfer USD value at a cost of less than 1 cent and in less than 1 second, making stablecoins a great payment product, and large financial institutions are embracing this opportunity.

Related News:

  • USDC Issuer Circle Listed on New York Stock Exchange
  • Payment giant Stripe acquires stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and announces several new products
  • Coinbase has released a proxy payment standard that supports stablecoin payments.
  • Visa and Mastercard step up support for stablecoins
  • Meta reportedly in talks to introduce stablecoins as a means of payment

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: Visa (as of June 2025)

3. ETP net inflows (Bitcoin and Ethereum): +28%

​​June 2025: ETP net inflows total $45 billion (of which BTC inflows $42 billion and ETH inflows $3.4 billion)​​

​​By the end of 2024: ETP net inflows total $35 billion (including $33 billion in BTC and $2.4 billion in ETH)​​

Why is this metric important?

Institutional capital is entering the crypto space, a sign of the industry’s overall maturity. With the regulatory framework becoming clearer and core issuers launching related businesses, net inflows of funds into exchange traded products (ETPs) are expected to continue to grow.

Related News:

  • The U.S. SEC recently asked the issuer of the spot Solana ETF to update its S-1 filing materials, which means that this type of ETF may be approved soon.

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: Dune @hildobby (as of June 2025)

4. Spot trading volume transferred from decentralized exchanges to centralized exchanges: +51%

Average monthly DEX to CEX trading volume in 2025: 17%

Average monthly DEX to CEX trading volume in 2024: 11%

Why is this metric important?

As more and more people enter the crypto world, the use of decentralized exchanges in the crypto market is expected to gradually increase over centralized exchanges. This growth trend highlights the overall development of the DeFi ecosystem.

Related News;

  • Coinbase has just announced that it will natively support users completing decentralized exchange transactions directly in the application, which will open up thousands of new assets to trading.

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: The Block (as of June 2025)

5. Total transaction fees (block space required): -43%

Average in 2025: $239 million in monthly transaction fees

Average in 2024: $439 million in monthly transaction fees

Why is this metric important?

The total amount of transaction fees denominated in US dollars reflects the total demand for block space on a particular blockchain, which is the actual economic value.

However, there are many complications with this metric, as most projects are explicitly committed to reducing user fees. For this reason, it is particularly important to consider the unit transaction cost, which refers to the cost of consuming a specified amount of blockchain resources. The ideal state is that the total transaction fee (the total amount of transaction fees) continues to increase, while the gas fee (the unit cost of resource consumption) remains at a low level.

Related News:

  • There has been a lot of discussion recently on the X platform around the importance of this metric (and related metrics like REV).

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: Dune (as of June 2025)

There is another additional metric worth noting: the number of tokens with a monthly net profit of more than $1 million. As of June 2025, there are only 22 such tokens (data source: Token Terminal).

With the implementation of the new regulatory environment and the upcoming market structure legislation, the path for tokens to complete the economic closed loop is finally starting to clear. This will prompt more projects to return value directly to tokens in the form of revenue, thereby building a healthier token economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.528-2.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2233+5.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885-6.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000020765-3.44%
Monero
XMR$308.92+3.03%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05216-10.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.034-6.43%
Solana
SOL$236.24-1.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.0634-0.79%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy