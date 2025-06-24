The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 17:19
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-17.14%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

For over a decade, blockchain developers have pursued one primary metric of performance: speed. Transactions per second (TPS) became the industry’s benchmark for technological advancement, as networks raced to outpace traditional financial systems. Yet, speed alone hasn’t delivered the kind of mass adoption once envisioned. Instead, high-TPS blockchains have repeatedly stumbled during periods of real-world demand. The root cause is a structural weakness rarely discussed in whitepapers: the bottleneck problem.

A “fast” blockchain, in theory, should excel under pressure. In practice, many falter. The reason lies in how network components behave under heavy load. The bottleneck problem refers to the series of technical constraints that emerge when blockchains prioritize throughput without adequately addressing systemic friction. These limits reveal themselves most starkly during spikes in user activity. Ironically, the moments when blockchains are needed most.

The first bottleneck appears at the validator and node level. To support high TPS, nodes must process and validate a vast number of transactions quickly. This demands significant hardware resources: processing power, memory, and bandwidth. But hardware has limits, and not every node in a decentralized system operates under ideal conditions. As transactions accumulate, underperforming nodes delay block propagation or drop out altogether, fragmenting consensus and slowing the network.

The second layer of the problem is user behavior. In high-traffic periods, the holding areas for pending transactions—mempools, flood with activity. Sophisticated users and bots engage in front-running strategies, paying higher fees to jump the queue. This pushes out legitimate transactions, many of which ultimately fail. The mempool becomes a battleground, and user experience deteriorates.

Third is the propagation delay. Blockchains rely on peer-to-peer communication between nodes to share transactions and blocks. But when the volume of messages increases rapidly, propagation becomes uneven. Some nodes receive critical data faster than others. This lag can trigger temporary forks, wasted computation, and in extreme cases, reorganization of the chain. All of this undermines trust in finality.

Another hidden weakness lies in consensus itself. High-frequency block creation is necessary for maintaining TPS, which places enormous stress on consensus algorithms. Some protocols were simply not designed to make decisions with millisecond urgency. As a result, validator misalignment and slashing errors become more common, introducing risk into the very mechanism that ensures network integrity.

Finally, there’s the question of storage. Chains optimized for speed often neglect storage efficiency. As transaction volumes grow, so does the size of the ledger. Without pruning, compression, or alternative storage strategies, chains balloon in size. This further increases the cost of running a node, consolidating control in the hands of those who can afford high-performance infrastructure and thereby weakening decentralization. To tackle the issue, one of the key tasks for layer-0 solutions in the nearest future will be to seamlessly unite storage and speed within one blockchain. 

Fortunately, the industry has responded with engineering solutions that directly address these threats. Local fee markets have been introduced to segment demand and reduce pressure on global mempools. Anti-front-running tools, such as MEV protection layers and spam filters, have emerged to shield users from manipulative behaviors. And new propagation techniques, like Solana’s (SOL) Turbine protocol, have drastically reduced message latency across the network. Modular consensus layers, exemplified by projects like Celestia, distribute decision-making more efficiently and separate execution from consensus. Finally, on the storage front, snapshotting, pruning, and parallel disk writes have allowed networks to maintain high speed without compromising on size or stability.

Beyond their technical impact, these advances have another effect: they disincentivize market manipulation. Pump-and-dump schemes, sniper bots, and artificial price inflations often rely on exploiting network inefficiencies. As blockchains become more resistant to congestion and frontrunning, such manipulations become harder to execute at scale. In turn, this lowers volatility, increases investor confidence, and reduces the load on the underlying network infrastructure.

The reality is that many first-generation high-speed blockchains were built without accounting for these interlocking constraints. When performance failed, the remedy was to patch bugs, rewrite consensus logic, or throw more hardware at the problem. None of these quick fixes addressed the foundational architecture. By contrast, today’s leading platforms are taking a different approach, building with these lessons in mind from the start. That includes designing systems where speed is a byproduct of efficiency.

The future of blockchain does not belong to the fastest. Once reaching Visa’s 65,000 TPS without errors, the blockchain should stay resilient under future pressure to become a full-fledged analogue of the web2 payment system, for the bottleneck problem is now central to blockchain engineering. Those who address it early will define the standard for performance in the next era of web3.

Christopher Louis Tsu
Christopher Louis Tsu

Christopher Louis Tsu is the CEO of Venom Foundation, a layer-0 blockchain protocol focused on scalable, secure, and compliant solutions for global web3 infrastructure. With over two decades of experience at the intersection of finance and technology, including leadership roles at Amazon and Microsoft, he now leads the development of interoperable ecosystems that bridge traditional finance with decentralized technologies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.528-2.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2233+5.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885-6.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000020765-3.44%
Monero
XMR$308.92+3.03%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05216-10.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.034-6.43%
Solana
SOL$236.24-1.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.0634-0.79%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy