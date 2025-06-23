Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years

By: PANews
2025/06/23 22:37
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.62%

PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of standing behind Israel and advancing its own projects without paying any price. The official said, "Iran estimates that this war may last up to two years, and Iran is ready for it."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.513-2.13%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2222+5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08804-7.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.000002082-3.19%
Monero
XMR$308.39+2.84%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0524-10.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03391-5.67%
Solana
SOL$235.6-1.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.06333-0.81%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy