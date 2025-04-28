Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

By: PANews
2025/04/28 10:09
FUNToken
FUN$0.009409+1.97%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008217+5.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1361-5.48%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00265+4.74%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004623-2.67%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/28 Update:
pump.fun graduation rate has rebounded significantly, $PENGU has risen several times from the bottom
$Hosico Letsbonk.Fun platform Dragon 2 becomes Dragon 1, everyone chooses the right one

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

