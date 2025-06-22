This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status.

  • Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE
  • Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2
  • Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026
  • Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne
  • Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

In a crypto market where Dogecoin and Cardano are household names and Solana has dominated Layer-1 conversations, a new contender is quietly amassing strength — and it’s priced at just a fraction of a cent. 

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-powered Layer-2 coin currently in presale, positioning itself as another crypto project and the next top-10 token by 2026. And no, this isn’t hype without substance. With Solana facing significant headwinds and memecoin fatigue setting in across major chains, LILPEPE is riding a new wave of market momentum, fueled by utility, speed, and community-driven meme culture.

Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE

Once hailed as an “Ethereum killer,” Solana (SOL) has seen a sharp downturn. Over the past six months, SOL has declined by 34%, currently trading at $141.40 at the time of this press release. Key technical indicators signal further bearish pressure: an RSI of 28.89, a negative MACD, and a 10-day moving average trailing far below the 100-day SMA. But the more telling story is what’s happening behind the scenes. 

The collapse of Solana’s memecoin meta, once a $25 billion behemoth in late 2024, has now cratered to $9.64 billion. Most of these tokens are down 80–90%, and over $500 million in liquidity has been bridged away from Solana, with Ethereum, Arbitrum, and soon, Layer-2 solutions like Little Pepe, gaining momentum.

Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2

In the saturated world of memecoins, LILPEPE is rewriting the playbook. More than just a token with a funny frog face, it’s the native utility token of an upcoming Layer-2 blockchain built for ultra-low fees, rapid transaction speeds, and mass scalability.

What sets LILPEPE apart?

  • Built Different: This speedy Layer-2 chain sits on Ethereum’s network, runs EVM code, and scales transactions without flooding gas prices. Unlike Dogecoin-no-smart-contract or slow-to-adopt Cardano, Little Pepe comes with a fun, meme-driven crowd that moves parts of Ethereum’s business while cracking jokes.
  • Zero Taxes: True to its DeFi roots, there are no buy/sell taxes, giving investors unfiltered upside potential.
  • Meme Magic + Tech Power: LILPEPE doesn’t just ride meme waves, it powers them with battle-tested Solidity code and a strategic roadmap that turns viral moments into chain adoption.

With Stage 2 of the presale almost complete, momentum is rapidly building. At just $0.0011 per token, investors are getting in near the ground floor. Over $1.23 million has already been raised, with 1.17 billion tokens sold, and the hard cap is within striking distance.

Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026

Market cap advantage

Dogecoin and Cardano already have massive market caps, making returns of 10x or 50x increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, LILPEPE is still in its presale infancy, offering asymmetric upside with significantly less capital required to move its price.

Layer-2 advantage

While DOGE lacks advanced blockchain utility and ADA continues to under-deliver on developer traction, LILPEPE launches as a native Layer-2 chain — a trend that’s capturing serious capital as investors rotate away from legacy chains toward high-throughput, Ethereum-compatible networks.

Community-fueled growth

The rise of memecoins is never just about tech — it’s about community. LILPEPE leans hard into this with no taxes, a humorous yet strategic roadmap (from cryptowomb to blockchain king), and a marketing war chest ready for virality.

Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne

The Stage 2 presale is now live, but it’s nearly sold out. Each token is priced at $0.0011, and the minimum entry is just $100. But that’s not all: Little Pepe is running a $777,000 giveaway to fuel adoption.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Buy into the presale at the official website.
  • Complete giveaway tasks (follow, retweet, tag friends, etc.).
  • Earn bonus entries by engaging more.

Ten winners will receive $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens each, making this one of the largest memecoin giveaways in crypto history.

Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

From coins like DOGE riding Elon’s tweets, ADA stalling for years, to rug-pulls on Solana-based memecoins. Now, a new meme prince is ready to take the throne, but this time, he comes armed with a real blockchain and a long-term vision. LILPEPE isn’t just another coin. It’s a movement. From the crypto womb to the top of CoinMarketCap, this frog’s path looks promising; it may just leap over the competition and into the top 10. Don’t just watch from the sidelines. Jump in before the next green candle.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

