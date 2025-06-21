1confirmation founder: If Ethereum is regarded as the "new America", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange

By: PANews
2025/06/21
PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that if Ethereum is regarded as the "New America", then the builders of the Ethereum ecosystem are the "founding fathers", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange, Aave is equivalent to Bank of America, Polymarket is equivalent to the New York Times, Opensea and NFT project parties are equivalent to Disney, SuperRare is equivalent to MoMa, and Nexus Mutual is equivalent to State Farm.

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally.  Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.  Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices? The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%.  Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.  These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17.  If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction. Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing.  This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market.  Related Reading: The Big PEPE Price Breakout: Falling Wedge Pattern Points To 64% Rally According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE.  They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins. The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
