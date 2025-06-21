From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 17:05
Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Stablecoins may be the most underappreciated financial infrastructure of our time. In the West, discourse on stablecoins remains trapped between compliance and innovation, despite their quiet role as an indispensable financial tool for millions across emerging markets.

From remittances and cross-border trade to on-chain yield and enterprise-grade payments, the most meaningful and scalable stablecoin use cases are no longer incubated in Silicon Valley or on Wall Street but on the streets of Lagos, Buenos Aires, and Ho Chi Minh City.

For many individuals in these markets, stablecoins represent a redefinition of what money is, how it moves, and who it works for. For investors, the message is clear: the future of digital finance will increasingly be co-authored by communities that build solutions out of necessity rather than novelty.

Emerging markets as proving grounds

Born out of necessity, stablecoins have become foundational to economic participation across Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

In Venezuela, where hyperinflation and currency collapse destabilised the local bolívar, stablecoins account for nearly half of crypto transactions under $10,000. Elsewhere, stablecoins represent up to 43% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s total crypto transaction volume, mirroring a similar pattern of widespread currency devaluation and growing demand for USD-pegged stability. Similarly, with the majority of the country’s population lacking banking access, people in Vietnam are also turning to stablecoins to relieve the cost burden of high remittance fees. Many SMEs and gig workers are increasingly leaning on digital payments solutions like stablecoins to avoid high fees and FX conversion bottlenecks.

Such examples prove that emerging markets are, in fact, real-world stress tests for the next chapter of global finance, and hotspots for investors seeking growth where traditional systems fall short.

Generation dollar: Banking the next generation

Disrupted trade flows, rising import costs, and weakening currencies impact the global economy, but it is the emerging markets in the Global South that bear the greatest brunt of instability.

One in seven people across the world who rely on remittances will have to bear the high transfer costs that can reach up to 8.2%, cutting into income that could otherwise support food, education, or medical bills.

For this next generation of digital-native workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, navigating today’s economy requires fast, resilient, and stable borderless financial tools. Stablecoins have become exactly that: reliable financial instruments that enable millions to hedge against volatile environments. From enabling freelancers in Southeast Asia to receive instant payments to helping merchants in Africa reduce FX exposure, such tools provide tangible, dollar-based resilience to everyday users.

A new “generation dollar” is emerging; one that is no longer bound by the realms of legacy institutions but is building its own parallel economy via alternative payment rails and digital currencies. Investors—like us at Foresight Ventures—should take note of this sobering reminder of the real-world challenges experienced by those our portfolio companies are serving. Smart capital is ultimately about empowering builders who are solving real financial frictions, bridging access gaps, and overcoming yield constraints in regions where traditional finance continues to fall short.

Rebuilding finance from the phone up

As DeFi becomes more embedded in everyday financial flows, the future of finance will be built into digital mobile wallets, and not banks. This wallet-native model is reshaping access in some of the world’s most underserved regions, returning financial control to individuals and small businesses.

Tools like PayFi help bridge the gap between on-chain yields and real-world spending, enabling users to hold dollar-denominated assets providing 5–8% yield, instant settlement, and borderless payments. Such tools become important micro-financial systems in countries like Morocco and Vietnam, where the majority of the population remains unbanked.

With mobile-first interoperable infrastructure that merges yield, liquidity, and utility in a single interface, stablecoins offer a level of financial agility that traditional systems cannot match, reducing cross-border fees from 6.65% globally to near-zero.

And this is key: as stablecoins, yield protocols, and DeFi rails converge in the palm of the hand, the next chapter of global finance will be downloaded. As investors race to catalyse wallet ecosystems, we are witnessing the industry unlocking new forms of economic agency and inclusion.

The new financial power play

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratised by technology. Emerging markets are at the heart of this shift, leading the next chapter of financial innovation, and adapting socioeconomic fabrics in tandem with the progress of crypto-native infrastructure. Need and ingenuity are colliding in the Global South, a living laboratory for scalable, durable, and inclusive financial innovation.

For investors in the space, realising web3’s full potential now depends on bridging the ideological and structural divide between East and West. We need to combine the regulatory clarity and capital depth of developed markets with the grassroots innovation and real-world deployment that we’re seeing from the Global South. 

This requires investment not just in technology, but in geography, where capital in wallet infrastructure, stablecoin rails, and programmable yield protocols that are locally attuned and globally interoperable can build a truly inclusive financial system, one that scales both innovation and impact.

Forest Bai
Forest Bai

Forest Bai is the founder of Foresight Ventures, an investment firm focused on the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. With extensive experience in finance and technology, Forest leads Foresight Ventures in identifying and supporting innovative blockchain projects and early-stage companies. His work emphasizes long-term growth and strategic partnerships within the evolving digital asset landscape.

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally.  Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.  Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices? The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%.  Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.  These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17.  If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction. Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing.  This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market.  Related Reading: The Big PEPE Price Breakout: Falling Wedge Pattern Points To 64% Rally According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE.  They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins. The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/16 12:00
