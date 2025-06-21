CoinMarketCap: Malicious code has been identified and removed from the website, and the team is continuing to investigate and take measures to strengthen security

By: PANews
2025/06/21 10:02
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that it had identified and deleted malicious code from the website, and the team was continuing to investigate and take measures to strengthen security.

Earlier news , CoinMarketCap's front-end was attacked, and a malicious pop-up window appeared on the website prompting users to "verify wallet." CoinMarketCap later tweeted that it had identified and deleted the malicious code on the website, and all systems had returned to normal, but the tweet was deleted.

