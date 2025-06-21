ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Cardano by the End of 2025

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/21 06:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.626-4.09%
Union
U$0.01026-7.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.505-2.91%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015388+0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9837-1.88%
Pi Network
PI$0.36062+2.41%

OpenAI’s ChatGPT predicts the crypto sector could finish 2025 with a price explosion. Bitcoin’s encouraging rally to a historic peak of $111,814 on May 22 has reignited widespread investor interest, especially with the price lingering just shy of that record since.

Market participants across the crypto sector are increasingly hopeful that a new phase of transformative growth is underway—one that could potentially surpass the euphoric highs of 2021.

Based on a blend of technical indicators, project fundamentals, evolving regulations, and macroeconomic conditions, ChatGPT predicts several promising altcoins poised for substantial price appreciation.

Ripple (XRP): Slow and Steady Gains for Crypto’s Legal Trailblazer

ChatGPT’s projection for Ripple’s XRP places it at $10 sometime in 2025—more than quadruple its current value of roughly $2.17.

This forecast hinges on a potential approval of a U.S.-listed XRP spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, other factors come into play here, including XRP’s recent legal clarity (which was a win for the whole industry) and heightened institutional interest.

Toward the end of last year, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) spotlighted XRP as a reliable and compliant blockchain-based tool for cross-border financial transactions.

XRP launched in June 2012, making it one of the oldest market leading cryptocurrencies in the game. When the US SEC filed a lawsuit against XRP progenitor Ripple in December 2020 for allegedly breaching federal securities laws, the coin became a little notorious among people outside the industry.

However, a major turning point in XRP’s history came in 2023 when a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s sale of XRP to retail investors did not violate securities regulations.

This longstanding case formally ended in March after the SEC dropped its lawsuit—an announcement made public by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The crypto industry widely celebrated the decision as a precedent that discouraged misapplication of securities laws to digital assets.

With XRP maintaining solid support near the $2 range, analysts suggest the next hurdle sits at $3. A breakthrough at that level could set the stage for a climb toward $7 by Autumn.

Still, even ChatGPT’s highly optimistic target could be easily exceeded with the advent of a full-blown bull market paired with some long overdue comprehensive crypto legislation in the U.S.

Pi Network ($PI): A Unique Mining Approach with Explosive Price Potential Predicted by ChatGPT

Pi Network ($PI) is gaining momentum with its unconventional, tap-to-mine model that appeals to casual users. Since its February 2025 launch, $PI saw a 40% price spike in early May, thanks in part to whale-driven buying.

While the crypto market fell 1% in the last 24 hours to post a collective market cap of $3.41 trillion, Pi Network is proving one of the top-performing coins today after rising 4% overnight to change hands at $0.5516.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is down trending from 34. Once it hits 30, the token will be oversold and thus underpriced. Typically, this causes traders to buy back in, so it is likely the price will continue climbing over the weekend.

While ChatGPT predicts $PI could climb to $8 by New Year (nearly 15X from its current price), it looks like with continued ecosystem expansion, its next immediate target could be $3 by the midsummer.

Unlike traditional crypto mining, Pi’s model does not require expensive equipment. Users simply interact with the mobile app once daily to earn tokens, making it highly accessible and appealing to newcomers.

With its foundational Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure and growing community, Pi Network could emerge as one of the more notable performers in the current cycle.

Cardano ($ADA): ChatGPT Predicts a 17X Price Rally for This Smart Contract Giant

Cardano ($ADA) is regaining investor attention following its mention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed using ADA in a national crypto reserve—albeit a “hold-only” asset acquired exclusively through law enforcement seizures rather than direct purchases from the market, like his proposed Bitcoin strategy.

Founded by Ethereum co-architect Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is known for its rigorous academic development model and a future-oriented focus on scalability and sustainability.

Currently valued at $21.8 billion, ADA continues to rival Ethereum and is closing the gap with fast-rising competitors like Solana.

ChatGPT’s outlook places ADA at $10 by year-end, nearly 17X from its present price of $0.6038, which has been unchanged in the last 24 hours.

On the technical side, ADA has been consolidating within a descending wedge since late 2024. If it breaches resistance around $1.10, a climb to $1.50 could occur before fall.

Reaching ChatGPT’s lowest optimistic price projection of $6.50 would mean doubling its previous all-time high of $3.09, achievable only under robust bull market conditions.

Solaxy ($SOLX): Solana’s First L2 Protocol Draws Massive Investor Interest

Solaxy ($SOLX) is breaking new ground as Solana’s premier Layer-2 scaling solution and has already attracted over $55.5 million in presale funding since December 13, 2024.

Serving multiple functions—including network fees, staking, and validation—the SOLX token offers a high-yield staking option with an impressive 76% annual return. Its codebase has passed a security audit by industry watchdog Coinsult, further legitimizing the project.

By leveraging rollup technology, Solaxy aims to enhance transaction throughput on the Solana network without sacrificing compatibility with its bustling ecosystem. This functional relevance, along with viral buzz, has drawn both developers and investors to the project.

With the official launch only just under three days away, analysts predict a strong market debut. Reaching eight-figure presale numbers is no small feat, marking Solaxy as one of the most anticipated releases in the current cycle.

Given the growing need for scalable Solana-based infrastructure, SOLX appears well-positioned for rapid price appreciation.

Stay up to date with Solaxy on X and Telegram or visit the Official Solaxy ($SOLX) website.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.503-5.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08927-6.00%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4403-4.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,894.5-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08927-6.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share
Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally.  Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.  Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices? The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%.  Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.  These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17.  If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction. Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing.  This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market.  Related Reading: The Big PEPE Price Breakout: Falling Wedge Pattern Points To 64% Rally According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE.  They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins. The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
BTC$115,894.5-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08927-6.00%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.001965-9.27%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra