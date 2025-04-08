“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

By: PANews
2025/04/08 10:14
Wink
LIKE$0.010169-2.72%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05169-12.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-17.14%
WINK
WIN$0.00004976-2.52%

By Mat Di Salvo , Decrypt

Compiled by: Feilx, PANews

Last week, another Bitcoin miner broke the mold and independently processed a block and was rewarded with 3.125 Bitcoins. At the time (including transaction fees), the reward was $259,637. In recent months, there have been many cases of independent miners mining Bitcoin blocks.

Is it just luck for the miners? Is independent mining becoming more common? Can the average person hook up a hobbyist rig and succeed with minimal resources compared to publicly traded miners?

The answers vary. “Independent miners” is a term used to describe a range of miners, from individual hobbyists to groups that prefer to operate discreetly in private. They are finding success more often, but not dramatically — and the total number is unlikely to surge significantly.

Scott Norris, CEO of independent bitcoin miner Optiminer, said mining without the support of large mining pools "is still like buying a lottery ticket."

In 2022, independent miners using Solo CKPool (a service that allows anonymous miners to mine without running their own full Bitcoin node) processed 7 blocks. In 2023, that number jumped to 12 blocks. In 2024, that number reached 16 blocks.

However, using blocks mined by Solo CKPool does not necessarily mean that someone is mining Bitcoin alone in their bedroom with a very low hash rate. Some crypto people have made this claim, but it is wrong.

The mining pool industry is dominated by a few large companies - such as Foundry, AntPool and F2Pool. Miners connect to mining pools, share resources and split rewards. Using services like Solo CKPool, miners receive rewards as soon as they find a block and keep almost all of the rewards.

As the Bitcoin network grows, mining requires more electricity and resources, and mining is usually a business run by publicly traded companies. Some Bitcoin enthusiasts believe this is bad for Bitcoin because the Bitcoin network is supposed to be as decentralized as possible.

Amateur mining devices like the Bitaxe and FutureBit Apollo, which cost between $200 and $500, have become the favorites of “Bitcoin maximalists.” In January, a FutureBit Apollo processed one block, but that was thanks to a nonprofit that donated hashrate from other machines to the machine.

At the time, anonymous Bitcoin miner Econoalchemist stated on the X platform that their idea was to "dismantle the proprietary mining empire and make Bitcoin and free technology accessible to everyone."

Although this vision is unlikely to be realized, the rise of amateur miners in recent months may be driving a significant increase in the success rate of individual mining.

“Every once in a while, and increasingly often, a Bitaxe or similar small mining rig processes a block all by itself, quietly running in someone’s home,” the Econoalchemist said.

Scott Norris of Optimer points out that businesses can have a lot of hash rate to process blocks without going through large mining pools.

Even Solo Satoshi, a Houston, Texas-based company that sells mining equipment such as the Bitaxe Gamma, says on its website that the chance of mining a block per day is 0.00068390% using a $180 Bitaxe machine with a hash rate of 1.2 TH/s.

But Matt Howard, the founder of Solo Satoshi, said that investing in independent mining is not necessarily about making money. "The main goal is to further decentralize. Finding a block and getting a Bitcoin reward is a bonus. For Bitcoin maximalists, they understand that mining needs to be decentralized."

Related reading: With global regulation on BTC mining being relaxed, is it still possible to participate in mining?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-2.33%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2228+5.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08848-6.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000020658-3.77%
Monero
XMR$308.06+1.49%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05162-12.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03402-6.69%
Solana
SOL$236.02-1.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06338-0.93%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy