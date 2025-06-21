This small Ethereum token is gaining traction as a leading performer for 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 01:17
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001964-10.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-7.27%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.35%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5159-5.59%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE, a Layer 2 memecoin on Ethereum, gains traction in 2025 with strong presale and rising investor interest.

Table of Contents

  • Ethereum: A force that keeps growing
  • Little Pepe: The memecoin that’s more than just hype
  • The $777k giveaway that’s generating buzz
  • How to invest in LILPEPE in presale
  • Presale momentum and future outlook
  • Is LILPEPE the best ETH-based token to buy in 2025?

Ethereum (ETH) has been a stalwart in the cryptocurrency world, particularly among innovative contract platforms, for years. As of mid-2025, Ethereum remains in existence, with its network’s use still going strong and updates in progress. 

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), though, a serious infrastructure-backed memecoin with quickly growing investor interest, is but one of many lesser-known projects running on the Ethereum network that is starting to overtake it in short-term prospects and viral attraction. On sale for less than $0.0015 in presale, LILPEPE is not some hype-grabbing memecoin. 

With real Layer 2 usability, explosive presale growth, and a major giveaway campaign underway, it’s quickly becoming one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in 2025 for early adopters seeking exponential gains. It may not yet have the ambit of Ethereum, but it’s already starting to show the early signs of a high-ROI contender in the short term.

Ethereum: A force that keeps growing

The price of Ethereum is currently fluctuating around $3,800 as of June 2025 and is predicted chiefly to climb over $5,000 by the end of the year. Despite this, ETH’s low scalability and high transaction fees are a hurdle for memecoin creators and retail investors. It is precisely this niche that Little Pepe seeks to occupy. Ethereum is paving the way, but tokens like LILPEPE are reducing the barriers to entry for meme creators and retail investors.

Little Pepe: The memecoin that’s more than just hype

Little Pepe is built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, focusing on memecoins in its vision. It accommodates tax-free, lightning-fast transfers with sniper-bot security — a feature of utmost importance that safeguards the original investors from unfair presale manipulation. 

That added layer of fairness and transparency is just one reason why LILPEPE’s community is growing so rapidly. What LILPEPE does differently is its focus on proper infrastructure. In a time when the majority of meme tokens remain founded on hype alone, LILPEPE introduces Pepe’s Pump Pad. This launchpad enables meme creators to create tokens with liquidity locks and anti-rug pull features, offering a safer environment for both creators and investors. With the deployment of scalability, security, and fair tokenomics, LILPEPE is now more than just another memecoin; it represents the entire industry. The project is also actively recruiting creators and has already attracted the attention of many crypto communities on Telegram and X.

The $777k giveaway that’s generating buzz

To further build momentum, Little Pepe has launched one of the most outrageous giveaway promotions in meme coin history: a $777,000 giveaway, with 10 winners to receive $77,000 apiece in LILPEPE tokens.

This audacious marketing push is more than creating waves; it’s building community loyalty and generating massive presale demand. The giveaway aligns with LILPEPE’s community-focused ethos and commitment to rewarding early adopters.

How to invest in LILPEPE in presale

Getting in early on LILPEPE is easy:

  • Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet
  • Fund a wallet with ETH or USDT (ERC-20)
  • Visit LILPEPE’s website and connect the wallet.
  • Purchase LILPEPE tokens directly on the page.

The tokens will be tradable after the presale, with prices increasing at each stage, so early buyers have the best entry point. With each subsequent stage featuring higher token prices, buyers in Stage 3 and beyond may already possess unrealized gains on prior investments.

Presale momentum and future outlook

Little Pepe presale is rolling quickly. Stage 1 sold out within 72 hours. Stage 2 followed soon after, and the project is now over $1 million in value. Since each tier of the presale is slightly higher than the last, demand continues to escalate as investors ride the early wave. 

The marketing hype and a growing influencer fan base make it easier for LILPEPE to move closer to its community and growth milestones. The roadmap for the future includes the complete rollout of Layer 2, support for NFTs, and listing on DEX/CEX. The team will also list LILPEPE as one of the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap at the end of the year — a milestone that does not appear to be far-fetched given current trends. Other projects include integrating Pepe’s Pump Pad into future meme tokens and compensating liquidity providers within a reward scheme.

Is LILPEPE the best ETH-based token to buy in 2025?

Ethereum remains the foundation of the blockchain universe, but tokens like Little Pepe offer investors faster growth opportunities. Its infrastructure-focused strategy, practical value in the memecoin section, and go-viral marketing campaign are distinctive differences from the standard meme tokens. With its presale in full swing, orders already made, proper blockchain support, and a massive giveaway currently underway, LILPEPE is positioning itself as one of the best affordable Ethereum-based tokens to invest in 2025. 

Sign up for the presale today on the official LILPEPE website and become part of the next crypto sensation tale.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.503-5.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08927-6.00%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4403-4.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,894.5-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08927-6.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share
Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally.  Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.  Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices? The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%.  Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.  These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17.  If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction. Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing.  This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market.  Related Reading: The Big PEPE Price Breakout: Falling Wedge Pattern Points To 64% Rally According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE.  They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins. The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
BTC$115,894.5-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08927-6.00%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.001965-9.27%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra