Ant Financial: Only communicated with Hainan Huatie on RWA, no cooperation was reached

By: PANews
2025/06/20 13:31
PANews reported on June 20 that Ant Digits’ WeChat official account released a statement to refute the rumors. Ant Digits and Hainan Huatie only had very preliminary and exploratory exchanges on RWA, and did not reach any form of formal cooperation agreement, business arrangement or substantive project implementation. In addition, some companies in the market have recently hyped up hot concepts such as "RWA" and "stablecoins", implying false cooperation with Ant Digits. Investors and partners are requested to carefully identify market rumors and pay attention to investment risks. At the same time, Ant Digits also stated that it reserves the right to pursue legal responsibility for any unauthorized use of our company's name for improper publicity. Ant Digits is committed to compliance innovation, and any important progress will be disclosed in a timely manner through official channels.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

