South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:11
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03584-0.66%
Particl
PART$0.2042+0.14%

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market.

According to a June 19 report by local media Yonhap News, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) has submitted a new crypto roadmap to the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning. The plan sets the stage for launching spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and regulating stablecoins by the second half of 2025.

Regulators will build the necessary legal and technical infrastructure to support the ETFs, including rules around fund structuring, custody, pricing, and investor protection. 

The FSC’s push aims to align the local digital market scene with global standards, following increased calls from advocates within the region who argue that without action, the country risks falling behind other major markets. 

Earlier this year, South Korea’s newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, pledged to legalize spot crypto ETFs as part of his campaign. He also promised to create a unified oversight system to better protect investors and increase market transparency.

In addition to the ETF reforms, the commission is working on legislation to govern the issuance of Korean Won-based stablecoins. It will also tighten rules around how virtual assets are listed and disclosed, as well as how local crypto businesses and service providers operate.

Another major focus of the roadmap is tougher enforcement. The FSC plans to introduce stricter penalties for misconduct, including permanent bans and heavy fines for individuals or firms involved in illegal activities.

Local exchanges will also be required to cut trading fees and improve transparency by publicly disclosing and comparing fees. This aligns with President Lee’s earlier pledge to lower transaction fees from the current average of 0.05% to around 0.015%, as part of efforts to support young traders.

While the roadmap marks a major step forward in the nation’s ambitions, the FSC has emphasized that none of the proposals are confirmed or finalized yet, suggesting that the plan is still in its early stages.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-8.11%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001352-4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002581-2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.513-5.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4418-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,994.67-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg