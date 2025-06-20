BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade By: PANews 2025/06/20 11:17

JUNE $0,0857 +%3,62 TRADE $0,10174 -%3,27

PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading pairs, and access through the CeDeFi native interface without the need for cross-chain bridges or platform switching. The platform has smooth transactions, tight spreads, and transparent fees. Initial activities will affect future product iterations. It is now open for use and supports depositing USDT on Ethereum, BNB chain, and Arbitrum.