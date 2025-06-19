Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:08
Major
MAJOR$0.16035-1.23%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000763-1.92%

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow.

Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what they claim is the exchange’s full source code.

“Time’s up — full source code linked below. ASSETS LEFT IN NOBITEX ARE NOW ENTIRELY OUT IN THE OPEN,” the hackers wrote. In the following eight-part thread, the group leaked sensitive information about the exchange’s infrastructure, including server layouts, privacy tools, deployment systems, and more.

The move, which further jeopardizes what’s left of user assets, comes as the exchange continues to reel from the recent breach of its hot wallets, with total losses now reaching $100 million in assorted crypto assets.

Prior to leaking the security details, the group, also known by the pseudonym “Predatory Sparrow,” claimed it had burned up to $90 million of the stolen funds across multiple chains. According to the hackers, they used “vanity addresses” that lack recoverable private keys, rendering the assets permanently inaccessible.

Nobitex acknowledged earlier the same day that its internal investigation revealed the scope and impact of the attack to be more complex than initially estimated. The exchange also noted that its response efforts have been limited due to broader national tensions stemming from the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict.

Widely regarded as a central pillar of Iran’s crypto economy, Nobitex was explicitly targeted by the group as part of what it described as retaliation for the conflict. Gonjeshke Darande has, on several occasions, referred to the exchange as the country’s “favorite sanctions violations tool.”

In response to the crisis, Iran has imposed a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges, restricting their operating hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02897+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842-7.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9967-0.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$235.86-0.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+0.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3101-0.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.009114-2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification