Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

By: PANews
2025/06/19 18:19
PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the cryptocurrency market. He said that when Galaxy was founded in 2017, he anticipated that institutions would eventually enter the market, and now this trend has emerged. Novogratz looks forward to the implementation of the stablecoin bill, and hopes that there will be a subsequent market structure bill to further promote the integration of traditional finance and cryptocurrency technology. In addition, he also revealed that in the future, we will see the tokenization of equity in the cryptocurrency and non-cryptocurrency fields, and his company will cooperate with all parties to provide white label and customized solutions.

