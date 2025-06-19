Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

By: PANews
2025/06/19 17:19
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5507-3.02%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178-3.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.62%

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view, use, and add data or functions without permission, with credible neutrality and censorship resistance. It is tamper-proof and verifiable (through confiscation mechanisms and transparency), and continues to advance its decentralization process. It has a top-notch large community that is always highly vigilant because there will always be patient and well-resourced participants who try to disrupt the system. Fortunately, as Ethereum develops and matures, it will become increasingly difficult to disrupt the system."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02897+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842-7.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9967-0.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$235.86-0.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+0.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3101-0.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.009114-2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification