Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:48
Union
U$0.010146-8.18%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08558-0.88%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.62%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002445+1.41%

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock.

The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in connecting traditional finance with DeFi. It sets a new standard for how tokenized assets are accessed and composed on-chain. Thanks to a new liquidity fund smart contract, qualified users onboarded through Securitize can now perform atomic swaps between BUIDL and USDtb around the clock.

As a result, holders of BUIDL, or BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, now have unlimited access to a variety of DeFi strategies that already incorporate USDtb. USDtb, which has a circulating supply of over $113 million, is primarily backed by BUIDL and offers a stable, composable, and yield-exposed dollar on-chain.

The integration was built by Securitize and Ethena (ENA) Labs, extending a partnership that began with the launch of the Converge blockchain in March this year. It enables asset holders to switch between programmable dollars and tokenized treasuries without the need for off-chain middlemen. This opens up new trading options and liquidity for both CeFi and DeFi participants. 

BUIDL’s expanding role in crypto infrastructure is further demonstrated by its recent listing as collateral on Deribit and Crypto.com. The fund now dominates roughly 40% of the $7.3 billion tokenized U.S. Treasuries market, with strong inflows from institutions seeking regulated yield exposure.

At first, Ethena Labs held up to 90% of USDtb’s reserves in BUIDL but has since stopped making additional allocations. However, USDtb is still closely related to the liquidity and performance of the fund. 

Systemic risks are introduced by the deep reserve concentration in BUIDL. If BUIDL were to face redemption bottlenecks or regulatory scrutiny, USDtb’s backing could be tested. However, with verified reserves and audited smart contracts, the system aims to balance transparency with capital efficiency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02897+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842-7.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9967-0.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$235.86-0.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+0.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3101-0.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.009114-2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification