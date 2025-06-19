Iran releases map of US military bases within missile range in response to recent US air strike threats

By: PANews
2025/06/19 14:33
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0857+3,62%

PANews June 19 news, according to CCTV News, on the 19th local time, Iran's Tasnim News Agency released a map of 10 US military bases in the Middle East within the range of Iranian missiles in response to the threat of US air strikes on Iran in the coming days. Bloomberg News of the United States reported on the 18th, citing several anonymous sources, that the United States is preparing for a possible attack on Iran in the coming days. Some sources said that such an attack could take place over the weekend. The report also said that senior officials of several US federal agencies have begun relevant preparations. However, the report also said that the situation is still changing and may change.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister said: If the United States wants to actively intervene in support of Israel, Tehran will have to use its means to defend itself. Our advice to the United States is that if it does not want to stop Israeli aggression, at least do not intervene. We never welcome any war and never seek to expand any conflict. Our military decision-makers "have put all necessary options on the table."

Iran releases a map of US military bases within missile range in response to recent US air strike threats

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0,42375+18,65%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,538-1,68%
WLFI
WLFI$0,2236+6,32%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08845-7,11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08845-7,11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,198-1,48%
HAI
HAI$0,008038-0,19%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy