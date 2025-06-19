Economic Daily published an article: There are unstable risks behind stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/06/19 14:24
PANews reported on June 19 that China Economic Net's Economic Daily published an article today titled "There are Unstable Risks Behind Stablecoins", saying that the stablecoin market has continued to heat up recently, and Circle's 168% surge on its first day of listing has attracted great attention from the market. The current global stablecoin market value has reached 250 billion US dollars, an increase of more than 11 times in five years, and USDT's market share exceeds 60%. Experts pointed out that stablecoins integrate encryption transparency and legal currency stability, and have both payment and hedging functions, attracting institutional layout. However, at the same time, its high dependence on anchored assets, transparency differences and regulatory lags still exist, and the risk of decoupling and repayment pressure cannot be ignored. Future regulatory coordination and technical interoperability will determine its global prospects.

