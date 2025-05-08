Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

By: PANews
2025/05/08 18:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01351-5,19%
Resolv
RESOLV$0,1476-4,70%

Author: Pink Brains

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Interest-bearing stablecoins have become the focus of the current cycle with their three characteristics of real returns, low volatility, and airdrop opportunities. Resolv is about to become the next stablecoin protocol to issue tokens.

Here are the key things you need to know about Resolv and the RESOLV token:

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv is a stablecoin protocol that aims to solve the following specific problem: How to build a stablecoin that can obtain real and sustainable returns without taking unnecessary risks? Their answer is: scalable structure, transparency and yield mechanism.

Resolv's core product is the stablecoin USR, which is backed by ETH and BTC. The platform uses a Delta-neutral strategy (mainly hedging with perpetual contracts) to transform highly volatile assets into productive collateral while maintaining price stability. This is not a pioneering model (such as Ethena's USDe), but Resolv has also found a point of fit between product and market.

Resolv divides risk into two parts:

  • stUSR: Low-risk, interest-earning stablecoin
  • RLP: A medium-risk, high-return position that earns returns by taking on protocol performance risk

This dual structure is crucial as it allows capital to make autonomous choices based on risk appetite, which is also the common way traditional finance handles returns.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Where does the income come from?

Resolv has three ways to realize stablecoin income:

1. ETH/BTC staking via Lido and Binance

2. Perpetual contracts on Binance, Hyperliquid, and Deribit

3. US dollar neutral strategy (Superstate USCC)

stUSR offers a yield comparable to sUSDe and sUSDS, while enhancing the insurance mechanism through RLP.

At the same time, RLP’s high yield is also reflected in another aspect. By capturing the upside of the Resolv strategy, it outperforms stablecoins backed by U.S. Treasuries such as $USDY.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Since its public launch in September 2024, Resolv has achieved the following: $344.1 million TVL (across Ethereum, Base, and BNB chains); over $1.7 billion in total minting and redemption; over $10 million in actual earnings distributed; over 50,000 users (56% of monthly active users)

In addition, USR and stUSR are jointly managed by top DeFi protocols (such as Pendle, Morpho, Euler, Curve, Hyperliquid, etc.) and other capital allocators.

This is quite impressive performance for a newly launched stablecoin protocol.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Now, Resolv plans to launch its native token, RESOLV, in the first two weeks of this month.

RESOLV Token Economics:

  • Total supply: 1 billion
  • Season 1 airdrop: 10% (unlocked at TGE)
  • Ecosystem and community: 40.9% (10% unlocked at TGE, remaining tokens released linearly over 24 months)
  • Team: 26.7% (1 year lock-up period, followed by 30 months of linear release)
  • Investors: 22.4% (1-year lock-up period, followed by linear unlocking over 24 months)

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Token Utility:

  • Governance (treasury strategy + incentive plan);
  • Double rewards (token issuance + external partner benefits);
  • Points multiplier; obtain the qualification of future airdrops from partners;

After TGE, what are Resolv’s next plans?

Resolv aims to be an architecture that seamlessly integrates stable yield into every layer of on-chain finance.

1. Optimizing the Segregated Vault for Delta Neutral Returns

2. Allocate funds to treasury bonds and stablecoins backed by RWA

3. Altcoin Vault

4. External income (treasury cooperation, swap instruments and redemption)

Resolv's goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv is not just a stablecoin, it is evolving into an on-chain currency. If you have been using USR and stUSR to gain experience points, now is the time to reap the rewards! TGE and airdrops are coming soon, stay tuned!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,535-2,33%
WLFI
WLFI$0,2228+5,04%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08848-6,97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0,0000020658-3,77%
Monero
XMR$308,06+1,49%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,05162-12,49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0,03402-6,69%
Solana
SOL$236,02-1,70%
RealLink
REAL$0,06338-0,93%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy