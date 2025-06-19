Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 03:55
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE.

Table of Contents

  • The memecoin boom: Shiba Inu to PEPE
  • Little Pepe: Memecoins: The movement 
  • LILPEPE: Layer 2 utility where meme culture happens
  • The Little Pepe roadmap: Journey through memes
  • Why Little Pepe could be the Next big memecoin

Not many crypto tales have rattled the market as much as the phenomenon of the skyrocketing of the memecoins. Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu made splashes in 2021 and turned an ordinary joke into an international sensation. 

In 2023, another example of a green frog, PEPE, a memecoin (taken off a meme), impressed the minds of traders all over the place and became the third-ranked memecoin by its market capitalization. With these viral outbreaks well and truly over, the burning question seems to be, among everyone, why meme coins? Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the frog token with a price of below $0.002 that is set to be the next shake-up in the crypto sphere.

The memecoin boom: Shiba Inu to PEPE

The 2021 story of Shiba Inu can be called legendary. Started off as a lighthearted experiment but soon became a movement due to the virality of it at the hands of a passionate community and viral marketing. 

The rise of SHIB showed that memecoins were not just mere fads and could gain some attention, liquidity, and even utility. The next one is PEPE in 2023. It was indisputable that the entry of the green frog memecoin was through a bang. Exploited by the FOMO and internet culture, PEPE turned into one of the most discussed names in the crypto scenario and harvested huge trading volumes and a huge following. However, once the hype subsided, the old issue appeared again: some memecoins, regardless of their popularity, were actually bad. It did not have lasting tokenomics, actual utility, and a roadmap to development.

Little Pepe: Memecoins: The movement 

The market is now keeping an eye out for the next memecoin that does not simply usher in the wave of virality. This new age is headed by Little Pepe. It is not another frog meme but a promising experiment that combines the joy of meme status with real-life blockchain utility, which is an iteration of our iconic meme character. It is a next-gen, degen-owned memecoin that seeks to combine humor with energy and a disaster with serious decentralization technology.

LILPEPE: Layer 2 utility where meme culture happens

The difference between Little Pepe and other projects is its base, a brand new Layer 2 blockchain built to be fast, secure and with a low fee. 

The full network is driven by the LILPEPE utility token that makes possible not only a lightning-fast transaction but also community governance.

However, it is not a meme project only. It has to do with creating long-term value in a quickly moving market. Here’s how:

  • DeFi Tools: Lock LILPEPE or run it as a farmer to gain passive income, which will bring meme magic to life.
  • Community Governance: Holders do not merely observe but also suggest and vote on the project’s direction, creating a fully decentralized ecosystem.
  • Meme-focused Launchpad: Our future strategies involve a launchpad of meme-based projects that can fuel the strength of meme-based creators and the Little Pepe universe.

By incorporating meme culture into these utilities, LILPEPE provides its community with genuine motivations to hold, participate, and co-build.

The Little Pepe roadmap: Journey through memes

And the journey with Little Pepe is only getting started, and it happens in clean, meme-worthy phases:

  • Pregnancy: Word of mouth and early publicity cranked up, and influencer and presale buzz were still in the background.
  • Birth: The ICO, when LILPEPE is placed at the leading exchanges, and an explosive marketing campaign. The mission? Surpass the 1b market cap and have the entire meme world spell, LILPEPE GO BRRRRR.
  • Expansion: Little Pepe is one of many currently established on a Layer 2 EVM chain, but Little Pepe is focused on the big leagues: affordable, safe, lightning fast, and with goals to enter the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap.

Why Little Pepe could be the Next big memecoin

Little Pepe is not only a viral phenomenon. Integrating real blockchain utility, transparent tokenomics, and owner-driven governance with meme culture, LILPEPE is carving a new chapter in memecoin history. 

Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, tokens are priced at $0.0011, with the next stage set to increase the price to $0.0012. The project has already raised over $719,508 out of its $1,325,000 target in this stage, selling more than 699 million tokens. 

With a listing price expected to be significantly higher, under $0.002 still offers crypto enthusiasts a rare early-stage entry into a memecoin that delivers more than just hype — it brings real infrastructure and community-powered growth. This is hardly the end of the decade of memecoins. Be a part of the up-and-coming hit in crypto, join the LILPEPE movement now!

For more information, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

