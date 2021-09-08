YAY
YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group.
By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum.
As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.
VardasYAY
ReitingasNo.2721
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis687,746,250
Maksimali pasiūla0
Bendra pasiūla1,000,000,000
Cirkuliacijos norma%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.09812082,2021-09-08
Mažiausia kaina0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13
Vieša blokų grandinėBSC
Sektorius
Socialinė žiniasklaida
